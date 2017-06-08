Pupils from Newmarket’s All Saints’ primary school are Centre Front Runners

Newmarket’s All Saints’ Primary School is one of eight local schools involved in the Front Runner programme run by the town’s National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art at Palace House. Pupils in Years 2, 4 and 6 have worked over six sessions with performance poet, Justin Coe, in activities which are aimed developing writing skills and understanding of text. The children have even taken inspiration from the horses stabled in the Rothschild Yard.

They have produced individual and group poems which yesterday they performed as part of a poetry tour of the galleries as part of a special show case event Gabrielle Bell, Education Officer for the Heritage Centre, said “It has been a privilege to see the combination of creative young minds, an enthusiastic poet and the inspiration offered by the collections. When we met a horse in the yard, one group described him as ‘A cloud grey horse with eyes as dark as chocolate.’ That was a magical moment.”