Education is Festival's champion

Dubai Future Champions’ racing festival at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile this weekend will not only be celebrating the potential equine stars of the future.

It will also see the culmination of Masar Godolphin, a 10-month academic and experiential training programme for young men and women from the gulf state run by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin organisation.

On Saturday, the eight participants will be in the winners’ enclosure to present the prizes to the winning connections following the Masar Godolphin Autumn Stakes, having also been involved in helping with the lead up to the two-day racing festival.

Their course has seen them spend time in Newmarket, Kildare in Ireland and Dubai where it all began in January. They then moved to Newmarket for formal study and riding lessons at The British Racing School as well as spendingtime with Godolphin’s UK operation getting an insight into the breeding and training of thoroughbreds.

Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, is also a keen supporter of Newmarket Academy’s Future Champions’ Education week which has seen pupils from the school involved in a week long series of visits and activities linked to Newmarket’s racing industry and its heritage, which culminates tomorrow when the youngsters will be at the first day of the racing festival.

The Sheikh’s Dalham Hall stud will also be hosting a brunch for 50 university students from across the UK to engage with the racing industry.