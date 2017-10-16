Dullingham teenager missing for a week found safe

A 13-year-old boy from Dullingham who was reported missing last week has been found 'alive and well'.

Tyler Parmar-Andrews went missing from the Abbey Swimming Pool, Cambridge, on Monday and was not found until Saturday.

The teenager was found in Cambridge, but police would not give any further information about the circumstances as a spokesman said it is "not in the public interest". They say that he was found "alive and well".

Police first asked for public help to find Tyler on Friday. Throughout the week there were reported sightings of him around the Grafton Centre in Cambridge.

A police spokesman thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.