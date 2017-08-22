Double stabbing in Newmarket

A teenager and a man were stabbed in an incident in Green Road, Newmarket, early this morning.

Police said they were called just after midnight to reports that a stabbing had taken place on Green Road. Officers attended and found two victims – one teenager who had sustained a single puncture wound to his back and a 20-year-old man who had received head and arm injuries. Both victims are thought to be from London.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The area has been cordoned off to allow an investigation to get under way and Green Road remains closed.

Anybody who has any information or witnessed the incident are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 4 of 22 August. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.