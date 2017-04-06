Does this stolen jewellery belong to you?

Police are releasing photographs of items of jewellery that are believed to have been stolen in a bid to trace the owners.

Hundreds of pieces of jewellery were seized after police arrested a 58-year-old woman from Felixstowe on suspicion of theft. She has now been bailed to return to police on April 30, as enquiries continue.

It is known the woman had previously worked as a carer and a letter has already been sent to many of her former clients requesting that individuals or their next of kin contact police if they wish to report any jewellery as missing.

However it is thought that there may be other individuals who may have previously lost items – possibly from many years ago - and police are asking anyone who may recognise the photographs of the jewellery to get in touch so they can be reunited with their property.

You will be asked questions in order to confirm the items as yours, but if you are the genuine owner officers will carry out suitable checks to try to ensure items can be returned.

The items of jewellery pictured include watches and pocket watches, rings, necklace pendants, necklaces and lockets. These images – a selection of those recovered - can be seen on the Suffolk Police website at www.suffolk.police.uk/news/latest-news/does-jewellery-belong-you

Anyone who thinks any of the items may belong to them is asked to either email nstsouth@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact the South Neighbourhood Support Team by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 26583/16.