Distraction thieves steal cash from elderly woman in Mildenhall

A woman in her 70s has had cash stolen from her home while she was distracted by men asking for directions.

The woman was in her front garden at Pembroke Close, Mildenhall, at about 1.15pm yesterday when a man stopped outside and asked for directions.

A few moments later she returned to her home and saw a young man in her back garden. She asked why he was there and he left.

She then discovered her purse had been removed from her handbag and a quantity of cash had been stolen.

The first man who distracted her is described as ‘older’ with grey hair, around 5ft 5ins tall and of stocky build, while the younger man is described as being of slim build, with slicked back fair hair which appeared to be greasy.

It is possible they may have been in a white van as another member of the public had seen an older man and a younger man in the vehicle around the relevant time.

The incident has left the woman shaken.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the two, or anyone who may have any information about who they are, to call west Suffolk CID on 101, quoting crime number 35834/17.