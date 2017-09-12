Diamond ring stolen from elderly Lakenheath woman

Police are hunting a woman in connection with the theft of a diamond ring from an elderly woman on Saturday.

Police say an elderly resident in Quayside Court, Lakenheath, arrived home about 1.45pm on Saturday with her shopping and left her front door open while she went inside.

A few minutes later a smartly dressed female knocked asking if the victim wanted any cleaning done to which the victim refused several times.

Shortly after, the female walked in to the property and into various rooms continuing to ask about cleaning. The victim followed her and the woman asked for a cup of tea, but while the victim was in the kitchen, the intruder said she had to leave.

After the she left, the elderly victim then realised a gold and diamond ring in its box was missing.

The woman is described as white, in her late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build and with brown hair that was either short or was pulled back.

She wore trousers and dark clothing and was carrying a fawn handbag with orange squares on it.

If you saw her in the area or have information about who she is, call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/60088/17 or use the ‘report something’ link on the Suffolk Police website at www.suffolk.police.uk