Death of road worker at Lidgate was breach of H&S law

Two civil engineering companies will be sentenced later this year after admitting breaches of health and safety legislation following the death of a worker on a road in west Suffolk.

Aiden Gallagher, a 37-year-old father of three, from Ipswich, died in an incident on the B1063 at Lidgate on May 13, 2014.

Civil engineers Sean Hegarty Ltd of London Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty today at Ipswich Crown Court to being an employer which failed to discharge its duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of Mr Gallagher, its employee, between January 1 2014 and May 14 2014,

A second company, Kier Integrated Services Ltd, of Sandy, Bedfordshire, indicated a guilty plea at an earlier hearing to a charge of failing to discharge its duty of ensuring the health and safety of a person other than an employee on or before May 13, 2014.

Judge John Devaux said the two defendant companies would be sentenced at a further hearing in December.