Dads’ sports events in Newmarket to celebrate Fathers’ Day

Calling all dads – ever fancied being the next Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham, Justin Rose or Frankie Dettori?

Thanks to Love Newmarket BID, you will now have your chance in a special free Fathers’ Day event on Saturday, between 10am and 4pm at the Bill Tutte Memorial and other locations along the High Street.

Dad’s Summer Sports Day will feature a Formula 1 Simulator, a rodeo horse, penalty shoot out and golf chipper shoot out. There will be prizes for the winners donated by Waitrose, Newmarket Racecourses and Studio Scribbles.

Love Newmarket BID Manager Graham Philpot said: “After the success of the giant Newmarket Easter Dash, we’re thrilled to be hosting another fantastic event in Newmarket’s vibrant town centre. We’re encouraging the dads of Newmarket to come down and try their hand at some exciting sports and simulators – and all for free. Newmarket is the place to be this weekend. So come on down, buy local and have some fun”

Further information can be found by visiting lovenewmarket.co.uk, or via the Facebook and Twitter updates across the week.