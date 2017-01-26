Cyclist seriously injured in Newmarket road crash

Emergency services have been at the scene of another serious road crash in Newmarket.

Police and the Ambulance Service were called 6.45am today to reports of a collision between a lorry and a bicycle, on the A142 Fordham Road.

The cyclist has suffered a serious head injury and been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

The A142 was closed to the north of the Newmarket, between Windmill Hill and the junction with Snailwell Road and Landwade Road, known locally at the Turners roundabout causing delays back to the A14 and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 44 of 26 January.