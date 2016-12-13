UPDATE: Five arrested on suspicion of murder in Thetford are released on bail

Five people arrested on suspicion of murder of a woman in Thetford have been released on bail.

Police were called to Frobisher Close just after 5.30pm on Monday (December 12) after concerns were raised by the ambulance service who were in attendance.

Police cordon in Frobisher Close. Picture Mark Westley ANL-161213-172626009

A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries led to the arrest of five people, four men and one woman, aged between 24 and 39, who have been questioned by detectives.

All suspects have since been released on police bail until late January 2017 pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Joint Major Investigation team continue the investigation as they try to establish the circumstances that led to this woman’s death.

The property remains sealed off while forensic examinations are carried out and a Home Office post mortem will be carried out this afternoon.