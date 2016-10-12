Two Newmarket men arrested after robberies in town leave man with several stab wounds

Two Newmarket men have been arrested following two armed robberies in the town, which left a man with several stab wounds.

The first robbery took place on Yellow Brick Road, Newmarket at around 1.15am on Sunday, October 9. A man walking from Market Square into Yellow Brick Road was approached by two suspects who threatened him with a knife and demanded money. The victim handed over some money and the suspects left. The victim was uninjured.

The second robbery also took place on Yellow Brick Road, at approximately 1.20am as a separate victim was walking in the direction of Howard De Walden Way.

Two suspects approached the man and assaulted him by grabbing him around the neck, demanding money and shouting out that they had a knife.

A struggle ensued in which the victim was seriously assaulted, sustaining several stab wounds to his knees and lower thighs and also abrasions to his face.

The victim shouted out for help and the suspects ran off. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries but was later discharged.

Kristopher McGowan, aged 19 from Silhalls Close in Newmarket was arrested and subsequently charged on Monday October 10 with both robberies, possession of a bladed knife and possession of a quantity of cannabis.

McGowan has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on November 7, 2016.

A second man, aged 22 from Newmarket was arrested in connection with these incidents and has been bailed to return to police on December 172016 to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information relating to either robbery are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 with reference 59869/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.