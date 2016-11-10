Suffolk police appeal after 12-year-old girl followed by man

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl reported being followed by a man.

The incident took place around 8:30am on Friday November 4 along an alleyway near Richardsons Road in East Bergholt.

The girl was walking alone when she noticed there was a man walking behind her. She began to run when she noticed he appeared to be following her. She ran away from the man and hid in some bushes briefly before later reporting the incident.

The man didn’t say anything to the girl and she was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s and bald. He was wearing grey trousers, a brown blazer and brown shoes.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know the identity of the man, is urged to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 65524/16.