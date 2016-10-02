Search area expanded and images of clothing released as Suffolk police try to locate missing RAF Serviceman Corrie

Police are expanding the search area in their hunt for 23 year old missing serviceman Corrie McKeague and are this evening, Sunday October 2, releasing images of the exact clothing his is believed to have been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie is on Saturday 24 September at 3.20am on Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds town centre when he was wearing a pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt and brown suede Timberland boots.

A pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt

Searches have been carried out along the A134 between Bury St Edmunds and Honington over the weekend and have extended to further afield.

Enquiries and information received over the past week have led police to believe he may have been in the Mildenhall area at some point between 4.30am and 8am on Saturday September 24, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to a man matching Corrie’s description in this area around this time.

Anniversary checks were carried out by Suffolk Police on Friday September 30 through to the early hours of Saturday October 1 and searches continue to be conducted in the wider area by the RAF, Suffolk Police, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, and the National Police Helicopter.

Chief Inspector Steve Denham of Suffolk Police said: “This behaviour is totally out of character for Corrie and we are very concerned for his welfare.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague early last Saturday morning ANL-160929-093914001

“We are still examining CCTV in Bury St Edmunds town centre and urging any friends or members of the public who may have seen or spoken to Corrie over the course of the evening of Friday 23 September and the early hours of Saturday 24 September in Bury St Edmunds to come forward.

“We are also appealing for people or drivers in the local area or further afield who may have seen him after our last confirmed sighting of him on Brentgovel Street at 3.20am to contact us.”

“Any information or conversation could be significant at this stage of the enquiry as we continue to piece together his movements.”

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police, RAF and Military Police personnel search hedgerows beside the A134 between Bury and RAF Honington for Corrie McKeague ANL-160930-161420001