Police warning after Transit vans targeted by thieves across Suffolk

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses and issuing security advice following a number of thefts of equipment from transit vans across the county.

Overnight on Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13, thieves broke into a number of secure white transit vans across the county on: Woodhall Road and Tudor Road in Sudbury, Pightle Close in Elmswell, Spencer Way in Stowmarket, Primrose Way in Needham Market, Seymour Drive in Haverhill and Plummers Dell in Great Blakenham.

The offenders accessed secure vehicles parked in driveways by unknown means and have stolen a variety of power tools from each vehicle.

DI Matt Connick from Suffolk Police said: “We believe these crimes are linked and would like to urge tradesmen across the county to remove their valuable tools and work equipment from their vans overnight and store them in a secure location elsewhere.

“We would ask that owners take down serial numbers and descriptions of their equipment in order to assist with identifying items should they become victims of crime.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the enquiry and particularly in relation to three men, who were reportedly seen attempting to access a transit van in Haverhill overnight on Saturday October 15, before they were disturbed and made off in a black Audi A3 with a 59 plate.

Any information to Suffolk Police on 101 with crime reference number 37/60759/16.