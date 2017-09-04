Pair deny causing grievous bodily harm to man in Newmarket

Two men accused of carrying out an assault in Newmarket are to stand trial early next year.

Today Joseph McGirk and Luke O’Neill entered not guilty pleas to a charge of assaulting a man and causing grievous bodily harm on September 17 last year.

McGirk, 27, of St Anthony, Newmarket, who was not at Ipswich Crown Court for the brief hearing before Judge John Devaux, and, O’Neill, 28, Duke of Wellington Avenue, Woolwich, are due to stand trial in January.

Their trial is expected to last for up to two weeks, said Judge Devaux.