Over 150 people caught not wearing a seatbelt in a single week in Norfolk and Suffolk

More than 150 people were dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt during a week-long enforcement campaign in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Officers from the joint roads policing unit carried out checks on motorists and their passengers as part of the Europe-wide TISPOL seatbelt enforcement initiative held between September 12 and 18.

In total 158 people were found not wearing a seatbelt – 52 in Norfolk and 102 in Suffolk. In Norfolk 23 offences related to cars, 25 vans and four lorries. In Suffolk 48 related to cars, 47 vans, and 11 lorries.

T/Superintendent Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit, said: “Not wearing a seatbelt is one of the fatal four behaviours along with speeding, drink driving and using a mobile phone that makes you more likely to be seriously injured or killed in a collision.

“Officers target this offence all year round but supporting the Europe-wide campaign allows us to raise awareness among drivers about the dangers of not belting-up.”

It is illegal not to wear a seatbelt when travelling in a car or goods vehicle and it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure all passengers under the age of 14 are wearing a seatbelt or child restraint.

Seatbelts should be worn in any vehicle they are provided in, including buses and goods vehicles.

Anyone caught not wearing a seatbelt may be issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action.