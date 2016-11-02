“No case to answer” after Cambridgeshire Police officer was accused of calling black Londoners lying b*******”

A misconduct hearing into allegations that a Cambridgeshire Police officer called all black people from London “lying b*******” has found there was no case to answer.

PC Rodger White attended the three day hearing in Wyboston following allegations he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and in particular the standings relating to Equality and Diversity.

PC White allegedly made the remarks at Brampton Hut Services on the A14 near Huntingdon.

A police document released ahead of the hearing said: “It is alleged that on 15 November 2015, whilst on duty with the Road Policing Team, you were taking a refreshment break at the Brampton Hut Services with your colleagues and, whilst discussing the stop of an uninsured driver that you had conducted earlier on the shift, made a comment to the effect that: ‘At the end of the day if they are black and from London I will fingerprint them, as you know what they are like, all lying b*******.’

“It is alleged that this matter amounts to Gross Misconduct, namely a breach of the standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, is so serious that your dismissal would be justified and that the officer has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and in particular the standings relating to Equality and Diversity.”

The panel today, Wednesday November 2, found there was no case to answer and therefore no disciplinary action will be taken.