Multi-cultural meeting to address “complex issues of terrorism, community cohesion and hate crime”

A multi-cultural community event was held at Cambridgeshire Constabulary headquarters last night (September 14) to recognise the work already happening in our community and reaffirm the importance of cohesion and joint working.

Around 180 people from across the community, including religious leaders, community groups and partner agencies attended the event, where several guest speakers talked about what the community and multiculturalism meant to them.

ACC Nav Malik, who organised the event, said: “This was a great opportunity for us to bring together different people across the whole of Cambridgeshire to highlight the network of people and organisations we have in the county and to increase our opportunities of working together.

“We asked everyone who attended to make a pledge on behalf of themselves and the organisation they represent, to work together to ‘create a safer Cambridgeshire’, as we seek to address some of the more challenging and complex issues in our community such as terrorism, community cohesion and hate crime.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “I was very proud to be associated with the Constabulary at such an exceptional event and want to thank Assistant Chief Constable Nav Malik for making it happen.

“Last night was a fantastic opportunity to bring communities together and celebrate the rich diversity Cambridgeshire has.”

ACC Malik added: “I am delighted that so many people gave up their time to come to the event and make that commitment to the community they live and work in.”