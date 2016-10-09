Further checks and three witnesses located in search for missing RAF serviceman Corrie

Officers searching for missing Corrie McKeague have carried out checks in the centre of Bury St Edmunds in a further bid to trace the 23-year-old.

Police were out in the Brentgovel Street/ Short Brackland area of the town Friday night into yesterday morning, Saturday 8 October, two weeks on from the last sighting of Corrie around 3.20am on Saturday 24 September.

Suffolk Police's Corrie McKeague poster ANL-160710-105523001

When he was last seen he was wearing distinctive light clothing – a pink shirt and white jeans or trousers.

Officers spoke to a number of people in the area and are going through information given to them to identify possible new lines of enquiry.

The checks were carried out as police continue to work to identify those who were in the centre of Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday 24 September, as part of ongoing enquiries to discover where Corrie is now.

CCTV has shown the area was comparatively busy between 3am and 6am and police need to trace and speak to all those who were there between these times.

Officers have traced three people they have been looking to speak to who were seen near to Short Brackland around 4.20am on Saturday 24 September and officers will be speaking with these witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area at the relevant time or anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019.