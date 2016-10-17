Dogs and vehicle seized in hare coursing crackdown near Newmarket

Two dogs have been seized and a man reported during hare coursing patrols in the Newmarket area at the weekend.

Members of the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were patrolling across Cambridgeshire on Sunday (October 16) when they noticed a vehicle entering private land at Six Mile Bottom and attempted to speak to the occupants but they fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, with the help of local keepers, and traced one of the men. His dog and another dog were found and their vehicle was seized.

The man, aged 54 and from Kent, has been reported for summons to court for hare coursing/poaching offences under Section 30 of the Game Act.

The dogs were also seized and will be housed pending court proceedings when they will be re-homed or reunited with their owners.

Sgt Richard Jackson said: “Our message is simple – don’t come coursing in Cambridgeshire. Driving hare coursing out of the county is a priority for the Rural Crime Action Team and we will use all of the powers available to us to prevent it.”