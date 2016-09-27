Dedication of Suffolk police officers and staff to be acknowledged at awards ceremony

Police officers and staff are set to be recognised for their good work and dedication to duty at an awards ceremony being held at Suffolk Police headquarters tomorrow, Wednesday September 28.

The ceremony, from 6.30pm, will see long service medals and good conduct awards being presented by Suffolk Police Chief Constable Gareth Wilson; Clare, Countess of Euston, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk and Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore.

Chief Constable Gareth Wilson said; “The ceremony gives us the opportunity to recognise remarkable examples of service and dedication. As an organisation, we are facing great change as we look to find ways of working more effectively, both as a single organisation and with partners, to ensure we continue to provide a quality policing service to local people, businesses and visitors, and the awards celebrate the good work being done.”

Among those receiving awards will be the Operation Garford investigation team who carried out a complex enquiry into child sexual abuse at Kesgrave Hall boarding school between 1975 and 1992. Over 100 ex-pupils and more than 100 former members of staff were contacted during the course of the enquiry, with the team travelling across the country to take statements.

John McKno, 70, of Alby in north Norfolk was subsequently jailed for 14 years after being convicted of nine historic sexual assaults against five children at schools in Suffolk, Devon and Worcestershire.

And a Special Constabulary inspector, who works with the county roads policing team, who has served as a volunteer since May 1996, will be among those recognised for their long-service.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said; “I am delighted to be involved in the commendation award ceremony again this year. It is really inspiring to hear the commitment and dedication of officers, staff and volunteers.

“These awards recognise that there are many remarkable people working within the Constabulary – as officers, Specials, staff and volunteers. Each year we see fantastic examples of service and dedication in the county and I am very pleased to be involved in this ceremony to celebrate the good work of those who have gone the extra mile to provide exceptional service. I congratulate them all on their success.”