Concern growing for welfare of missing Suffolk schoolgirl

Concern is growing for a 15-year-old girl missing from her Suffolk home.

Jaden Adams was last seen outside the YMCA, Wellington Street, Ipswich in the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 27, and has not been seen since.

Jaden is described as white, very long straight blonde hair, medium build and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. When she was last seen she was wearing a sleeveless knee length jacket, white vest top, blue jeans, black trainers and carrying a cream coloured shoulder bag. Jaden left the area in a vehicle of unknown make or model.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jaden or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.