Cricket club hosts dawn to dusk fund-raiser

A village cricket club has raised more than £9,000 from Sunday’s dawn to dusk tournament described as ‘a test match in a day’.

Chippenham CC set out to raise money to split between their project to build a new pavilion and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), which funds research into Type 1 diabetes.

Player sponsorship and other donations plus events on the day including junior coaching , Kwik cricket tournament, silent auction, bake-off and raffle saw the cash roll in.

The match began at 5am and saw 179 overs bowled before the finish at 9.30 pm. Two teams of 12 players, mainly from Chippenham but boosted by visitors from other clubs, played a two-innings match with the final outcome in doubt until the final over.

The club wanted to join forces with JDRF for the event because members of three families involved live with the challenge of Type 1 Diabetes. One of them is Liam Ward, who returned from university to captain one of Sunday’s teams, and another is Sophie Hughes, whose father Darren is Chippenham’s junior cricket manager and a past club captain.

Sophie, 12, was diagnosed when she was nine but has taken a positive approach to her condition and plays cricket at county level. Her mother Sally said: “Everyone at the club has been very supportive in encouraging Sophie to keep playing cricket and it’s fantastic that they have decided to share the funds for this event with JDRF who give real hope that a cure for this devastating disease can be found.”