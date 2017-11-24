Couple jailed for neglect of Ely pensioner

A husband and wife who were caught on camera throwing an 88-year-old Ely woman around ‘like a sack of potatoes’ have been jailed for six months.

Viorel Constantin, 28, was filmed poking at the elderly’s victim’s nose and pulling her head from one side to another after being employed to care for her.

His wife, Cristina-Alexandra Constantin, 26, was seen watching on as he ill-treated the woman, and failing to use a hoist to move her.

Magistrates heard how the pair were caught after the victim’s son set up a camera in her home after he had concerns they weren’t washing her properly.

Concerns were immediately raised with Midas Care, the company which provided the care for his mother, which then contacted Cambridgeshire police.

In a statement, the victim’s son, who didn’t want to be identified, said: “I saw footage of supposed carers pulling and pushing her nose, having a laugh at her expense, saying things to her which she hears but can’t respond to, ‘throwing’ her from one side of the bed to the other as if, as another carer put it, she were a sack of potatoes.”

Appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, the Constantins, from Witchford, near Ely, had pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting a person without capacity. and were jailed on Tuesday and ordered to pay a total of £865 in fines.

Speaking after sentencing, the victim’s son said: “I wish no ill towards this couple, but it’s good that this has now been recorded and they will no longer be able to work in the care industry.

“We don’t know how many other people they have done something similar to.

“I am thankful that I am here and could defend my defenceless mum against them”