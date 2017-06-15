County drops plan to move Mildenhall fire station

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Services announced today it will not be moving Mildenhall Fire Station to the proposed ‘hub’ on the edge of the town.

The move had been strongly opposed by the town’s retained fire crew who felt it was unsafe to have fire fighters hurrying to the fire station and a fire engine leaving sharing the same access road as school buses and parents dropping off.

They would also have lost a training facility behind the current fire station, which is near the junction of four roads in the middle of Mildenhall.

Leader of Suffolk County Council, Colin Noble, said: “In testament to the value I place in engaging our communities when major development is planned, we wanted to get the views of local people on the fire station at the Mildenhall Hub.

“We fully support the development of the Hub and the principle of sharing estates with partner organisations, however, we have reflected on all the points and concerns raised during these meetings and decided that the fire station will remain at the current site on North Terrace in the town.

“We remain committed to the principle of collaboration and shared facilities and we will continue to work with our partners to keep in mind other potential opportunities in the future to meet the needs of our communities as the town grows.”

Mildenhall Fire Station watch commander Graham Abrey said: “I’m greatly surprised that they’ve rolled over. They were getting a lot of negativity from their intended money-saving activity, but that’s come as a bolt from the blue.”

He urged the country council to improve the fire station with double glazing and more efficient heating, saying ambulances could be based there as at Bury St Edmunds.

“It doesn’t need a lot of investment to make it good for another 50 years,” he said.

Leader of Forest Heath District Council, James Waters said: “In terms of Mildenhall Hub, this changes very little. I fully respect the concerns that have been raised by members of the local community about the proposed relocation of the fire station, and the decision by Suffolk County Council, having explored these concerns, to pull the fire station from the hub scheme.

“The fire service represented just two per cent of the floor space and subject to the planning consultation which is ongoing at the moment and the decision of the Development Control Committee, we fully expect the Mildenhall Hub to deliver a new school for Mildenhall College Academy, a new leisure facility, larger swimming pool, a health centre, offices for police, Job Centre, library, Citizen’s Advice Bureau and council buildings all on one site close to the existing town centre.”

