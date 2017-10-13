Council to overhaul Soham's Fountain Lane Playground

Soham’s school children will soon see their playground facilities improve as parish councillors prepare to sign a contract for a complete overhaul of the Fountain Lane Recreation Ground.

Plans were agreed by councillors during the private session of their meeting on Monday.

Playground plans

Full details of the work, including the cost of the project or the winning contractor have not been revealed by the council, which has yet to sign the deal.

It’s understood work on the new playground will start later this year with the park being closed for several months as the grounds are brought up to standard in time for the 2018 summer holidays.

The playground is next to The Pavilion, which is also currently being renovated.