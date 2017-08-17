Could you be the next Bill Tutte scholar ?

With hundreds of teenagers set to receive their A-level results today, there is a chance for Newmarket students hoping to go to university to apply for scholarship awarded in the name of town-born Second World War codebreaker Bill Tutte.

The award was originally the idea of members of the Bill Tutte memorial working group, which raised the money for the sculpture commemorating Tutte’s epic achievement in cracking the Nazi Lorenz code. The sculpture was unveiled three years ago but enough money was raised fund a scholarship for a local student to study maths or computer science at university. The first recipient was Josh Evans, who is studying at the University of Bath.

Group member Rachel Wood said: “Our aim is to give talented young mathematicians a helping hand at the very start of their careers and of course we are hoping that we might find the next Bill Tutte.”

The winning candidate will receive at least £1,000 a year to support their university studies for up to three years. They should be in their final year at school and particular requirements including living within five miles of the Tutte memorial, achieve at least an A grade at A-level in maths and have been offered a place at a British university to read maths or computer science,

For more, visit http://billtuttememorial.org.uk/scholarship/