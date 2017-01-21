Could traffic lights at Fiveways ease congestion?

Traffic lights could be installed on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 near Mildenhall.

The roads minister, John Hayes, has asked Highways England to look at the impact of installing lights on the roundabout.

Underground ducting was laid when the A11 bypass was built between Fiveways and Thetford so traffic signals could be installed if needed ‘in future years’. Traffic congestion is such that they could be needed now.

A preliminary report on Highways England’s assessment is expected to be available by the end of March.

Mr Hayes has also asked it to investigate whether any short term measures could be delivered to relieve traffic congestion.

News of the potential improvements has been welcomed by West Suffolk MP, Matthew Hancock.

He said: “The Fiveways roundabout has been beset with problems a very long time now – it is imperative that action is taken to improve the dire situation at Fiveways.”