Corrie’s parents express their gratitude to police tip search team

The ‘heartbroken’ father of missing Corrie McKeague has spoken of his gratitude to police searching a landfill site for his son after he visited for the seventh time.

Martin McKeague, 48 and his wife Trisha, 54, spent more than an hour at the site on Thursday before officers stopped the search for the missing 23-year-old for Easter.

Corrie McKeague's father Martin. Picture Mark Westley

Officers told the pair they had now sifted through more than 2,000 tonnes of refuse since beginning the landfill search at the site in Milton last month.

Posting on Facebook, Martin, who has been living in a motorhome near the site, said: “On Thursday, Trisha and I made our seventh trip to the landfill site in the six weeks since the search for my son began.

“And once again we had the privilege of personally thanking the team of 12 policemen and women who have committed to spending 10 hours per day, five days per week, looking for Corrie in this wasteland.

“Every visit for us is a gut-wrenching, heart-breaking walk through that mountain of discarded refuse, knowing the strong likelihood is that Corrie is here, somewhere underfoot, in amongst all of these things passed off as useless.

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“It never gets any easier. But we do it anyway. We owe the people searching for my son that respect – to show up and show each of them the same amount of courage and dedication that they’ve shown us.

“The team have managed to delicately move and rake through approximately 2,047 tonnes of refuse since this operation began. It’s nothing short of an incredible feat in excruciatingly difficult circumstances.”

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart posted: “The next 4 days will be a time for all of us to try to recharge and get ready for potentially another five weeks of searching.

“As We have said before we are incredibly grateful for the work being undertaken by each individual officer, who are doing their best to find Corrie.

Corrie McKeague

“Although the police are being rotated, the search lead officer and his deputy have not been rotated, so will certainly be needing some time to recover, too.”

Police in charge of the investigation have said they have a ‘great deal of confidence’ that RAF gunner Corrie will be found at the landfill site.

Teams began the searching the landfill for the missing airman on March 6, after finding that the bin lorry company had made a a mistake over the amount of rubbish collected by a lorry from where Corrie was last seen in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

Officers were initially told the weight of the waste pick-up was 11kg, but after checking again, they found that it was actually 100kg.

The search resumed today.