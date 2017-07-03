Corrie’s girlfriend names their baby

The girlfriend of missing airman Corrie McKeague today revealed the name of their newborn baby.

April Oliver, 21, took to Facebook to announce she had called her daughter Ellie-Louise Oliver.

She posted a picture of the tot sound asleep under a white blanket and asked friends and family to vote for her little girl in a ‘cutest baby’ competition By lunchtime, the post had received 55 votes.

The update came as police continue their search for 23-year-old Corrie’s body at a landfill site in Milton.

The RAF gunner disappeared following a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

April, a personal trainer, met Corrie five months before he went missing. She announced her pregnancy in January and Ellie-Louise was born on June 11.

Shortly afterwards, Corrie’s mum, Nicola Urquhart, posted a photo on the Find Corrie Facebook page, saying the baby was “perfect”. She wrote at the time: “We finally welcomed this beautiful little lady into the world. She is absolutely perfect.

“I am so very proud of April for getting her here safely.”

Just two days ago, Nicola shared a previously unseen photo of her son on the day he joined the RAF to mark nine months since his disappearance.

Police have now spent four months raking through more than 5,000 tonnes of rubbish at the landfill site.

They are basing the theory his remains are there on CCTV footage which last saw him entering a refuse area in Brentgovel Street behind Greggs.

Corrie’s mobile phone was tracked following a similar route to that of a bin lorry, which at first was said to have carried only 11kg but it was later found to have been almost 100kg more.

Suffolk Police have said the search at the tip will continue while they are still finding items from the right time.