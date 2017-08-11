Corrie police say incinerator waste contained no human remains

Police investigating the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague have confirmed forensic tests on matter from incinerated waste show it included no human material.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Suffolk police have engaged experts to examine incinerated waste gathered from the Great Blakenham energy-from-waste facility and it has been confirmed that this matter does not contain human bone material.

Police say Cell 22 at Milton Landfill will remain untouched until after the case is reviewed.

“Police can also confirm that the East Midlands Special Operations Unit will be conducting a detailed review of the investigation to date.

“The aim of the review is to assist in identifying whether there are any other lines of enquiry that should be pursued that could lead to information that would locate Corrie McKeague.

“Investigative reviews are a key part of any lengthy major investigation and we are confident this will be a detailed and impartial review. If this review establishes further lines of enquiry we will pursue them.

“No timescale has been set for the completion of the review but the first phase is due to be completed by the end of September.”

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) is a collaborative team uniting specialist officers and staff from Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire forces in tackling major crime, and serious and organised crime.

Suffolk Police added: “As mentioned previously, while we no longer have an operational presence at the site at Milton, the police have agreed with the company that run the site to leave cell 22 in its current state. Cell 22 will not be used for the deposition of waste until the review is concluded.

“Corrie’s mother and father have both been updated in relation to all of the above.”

A £50,000 reward for information leading to finding Corrie has been reinstated.