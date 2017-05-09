Corrie landfill search to be extended by a week

The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague at the Milton landfill site will continue for at least another week, say police.

Officers have now sifted more than 3,100 tonnes of waste on the site and have completed work on searching the cell that was originally identified.

Corrie McKeague

However, towards the edges of the area it has also been noticed that the waste may have naturally shifted from the place where it was originally deposited and the search has been extended into these areas which may still hold the answer to Corrie’s disappearance.

Throughout the search officers have found material that has indicated they are in the right area – finding waste that was clearly identifiable as being from Bury St Edmunds and from the right time.

The completed work is continually being reviewed, with daily updates being passed to senior officers overseeing the investigation.

In view of the dates on items still being found and advice from officers on the ground and the site team, the search will continue into week 11.

A police spokeswoman said: “The officers carrying out the search have been working extremely hard in difficult circumstances, with the nature of the waste being searched through, safety considerations, the weather and the depth of the search required presenting daily challenges.

“Throughout the search Corrie has very much been in the forefront of officers’ minds.”

Corrie, 23, has not been seen since he was spotted on CCTV at about 3.25am in the horseshoe area of Brentgovel Street where the bins of shops in Cornhill and Buttermarket are kept.

Corrie had been on a night our with colleagues from RAF Honington where he was based with the RAF Regiment.

His mother Nicola Urquhart posted on Facebook: “Like all of you, we helplessly sit and wait for this area in the search to be completed. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

Corrie’s dad Martin McKeague has been living in a motorhome near the landfill site and visited for the 10th time the weekend.

He said afterwards: “Even after the incredible effort of the volunteer teams from the Norfolk and Suffolk police forces and the Jones Brothers excavators, who’ve worked tirelessly to shift and rake through 2,850 tonnes of rubbish to date, we still haven’t found Corrie yet, so it’s pretty easy at this stage to get down about things.”