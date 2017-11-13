Coronation Street's Antony Cotton to switch on Newmarket's Christmas lights

Soap star Antony Cotton will be turning on Newmarket's Christmas lights on Tuesday.

The actor, who plays Sean Tully in the soap, will perform the honours of transforming Newmarket into a winter wonderland at 7pm tomorrow.

Festivities start from 4pm at the Memorial Hall, with three episodes of Cinderella. From 6pm the Chrismas stage at the Bill Tutte Memorial there will be live music and entertainment hosted by TV's Jonny Pach and Zack FM.

Throughout the evening there will be performances from Thomas Teago, Ed Sheeran tribute Jack Shepherd, Newmarket Air Cadets, and West Suffolk College.

Graham Philpot, Love Newmarket Business Improvement District (BID) manager, said: "We hope everyone is looking forward to enjoying the festivities, which also include fairground rides and festive market stalls in the High Street and Guineas Shopping Centre.

"We're looking forward to seeing Newmarket packed out and we hope everyone enjoys the festive season in style, whilst utilising the town's late night shopping event that's on until 8pm."

Newmarket's Mayor, Cllr Andy Drummond, said: Newmarket Town Council's staff and councillors have worked hard with the BID to put on the best Christmas extravaganza that Newmarket has ever seen, and make it as exciting as possible for the town's youngsters as we run up to Christmas."

EastEnders actor Scott Maslen was originally set to switch on the lights, but had to drop out due to filming commitments.