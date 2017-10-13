Controversial Cheveley housing development decision put off for another month

A decision over a controversial plan to build 10 new houses in Cheveley has been delayed for another month as residents submitted a last-minute report calling into question the suitability of plans.

The application, for land behind The Paddocks off the High Street, which had been recommended for approval, was set to have been decided at Wednesday’s East Cambridgeshire planning committee meeting, but it was withdrawn because of a report which appeared to cast doubt on issues including the developer’s proposed drainage systems. It has already been rejected once by planners because of drainage concerns.

The proposed development is for eight ‘executive’ homes and two affordable homes on pasture land owned by Brook Stud.

Richard Fullerton, from residents’ group Save Cheveley from Over Development, which commissioned the report, said: “These are the wrong houses, in the wrong place, on the wrong soil. Everywhere needs affordable homes but why not build them on brownfield sites, on better soil, elsewhere. There are brownfield sites that we are very happy to be developed on in this village, why can’t they build there first?”

The campaign group believes that even more houses are planned, which could eventually see the merging of Cheveley with Broad Green.

“We feel that this development and long-term plan does not have the interests of the village and villagers at heart and is being done out of greed at the expense of the ruination of our village,” said Mr Fullerton.

The report is now being scrutinised by the flood authority, with the planning committee expected to make a decision on November 1.

Cheveley Parish Council is to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to decide if it should hire legal representation on the plans.

FORDHAM: A plan to build up to 100 new homes in Fordham has been thrown out by councillors .

Ward councillor Julia Huffer told members of East Cambridgeshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday that the application for land in Mildenhall Road would see a 26 per cent increase in the size of Fordham and ‘would place an unacceptable burden on the village’.

Cllr Joshua Schumann said the development could not fulfil the requirements set out by the authority’s open space policy.

“Fordham has taken growth and we need to consider if this development is the straw that breaks the camels back,” he said.

Councillors also raised concerns that development would have a negative impact on a neighbouring business.

SWAFFHAM BULBECK: Outline permission for 19 new homes in Swaffham Bulbeck was granted by East Cambridgeshire planners on Wednesday. The proposed development at the Quarry Lane and Heath Road junction is for eight two bedroom, eight three bedroom, and three four bed homes. Eight of the 19 properties will be for social housing.