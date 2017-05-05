Search

Conservatives victorious in East Cambridgeshire

The Conservatives won all but one of the eight Cambridgeshire County Council seats in the East Cambridgeshire district. Only Sutton bucked the trend when Liberal Democrat Lorna Dupre beat Conservative Michael John Bradley by 1,441 votes to 1,353 in the closest run ward in the area.

Results:

Burwell

Charlotte Cane, Liberal Democrat 642

Josh Schumann, Conservative 1,557 (elected)

Liz Swift, Labour 381

FloraMay Waterhouse, Green Party 309

Ely North

Lis Every, Conservative 1,192 (elected)

Mark Hucker, Labour 370

Alison Whelen, Liberal Democrat 855

Ely South

Anna Bailey, Conservative 1,627 (elected)

Rebecca Denness, Labour 536

Christine Whelan, Liberal Democrat 1,368

Soham North and Isleham

Isobel Morris, Labour 371

Rupert Moss-Eccardt, Liberal Democrat 396

Paul Raynes, Conservative 1,504 (elected)

Soham South and Haddenham

Andy Cogan, Green Party 193

Lydia Hill, Labour 320

Bill Hunt, Conservative 1,828

Pauline Wilson, Liberal Democrat 826

Wood Ditton

Steven O’Dell, Labour 426

Mathew Shuter, Conservative 1,672

John Trapp, Liberal Democrat 767