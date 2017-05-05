Conservatives victorious in East Cambridgeshire

The Conservatives won all but one of the eight Cambridgeshire County Council seats in the East Cambridgeshire district. Only Sutton bucked the trend when Liberal Democrat Lorna Dupre beat Conservative Michael John Bradley by 1,441 votes to 1,353 in the closest run ward in the area.
Results:
Burwell
Charlotte Cane, Liberal Democrat 642
Josh Schumann, Conservative 1,557 (elected)
Liz Swift, Labour 381
FloraMay Waterhouse, Green Party 309
Ely North
Lis Every, Conservative 1,192 (elected)
Mark Hucker, Labour 370
Alison Whelen, Liberal Democrat 855
Ely South
Anna Bailey, Conservative 1,627 (elected)
Rebecca Denness, Labour 536
Christine Whelan, Liberal Democrat 1,368
Soham North and Isleham
Isobel Morris, Labour 371
Rupert Moss-Eccardt, Liberal Democrat 396
Paul Raynes, Conservative 1,504 (elected)
Soham South and Haddenham
Andy Cogan, Green Party 193
Lydia Hill, Labour 320
Bill Hunt, Conservative 1,828
Pauline Wilson, Liberal Democrat 826
Wood Ditton
Steven O’Dell, Labour 426
Mathew Shuter, Conservative 1,672
John Trapp, Liberal Democrat 767