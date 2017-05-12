COMPETITION- Win tickets to see Elbow at Thetford Forest

Rock band Elbow will be playing Thetford Forest this summer and we have five pairs of tickets up for grabs.

Elbow’s rise over the past two decades has seen them become one of the most important bands in contemporary British music.

Since their debut album, 2001’s Asleep At The Back, they have gone fom strength to strength with 2014’s The Take Off And Landing Of Everything hitting the top of the UK charts.

The band’s story-telling lyrics have honed their unique identity and sound that have given them a passionate fan base and critical acclaim on their musical journey including two Ivor Novellos and a BRIT award for Best British Band.

They have also played Glastonbury Festival’s sunset slot and a trio of sets on the Pyramid Stage, they have taken part in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games and recreated their Mercury Prize winning album, The Seldom Seen Kid, with the BBC Concert Orchestra from the world famous Abbey Road Studios.

Elbow will be at Thetford Forest on June 29. For tickets and further information, call the box office on 03000 680400 or visit: www.forestry.gov.uk/music

We have five pairs of tickets to give away – to be in with a chance of winning a pair, simply tell us the name of the lead singer of Elbow.

Send your answer on a postcard or sealed down envelope to: Elbow Tickets, Iliffe Media, King’s Road, Bury St Edmunds, by June 1. Be sure to include your name, address and daytime phone number.