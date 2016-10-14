Possible cause of train delays investigated

Police are investigating the possible cause of delays to train services running through Leighton Buzzard and Cheddington yesterday afternoon.

The British Transport Police were called just before 3.45pm on Thursday, October 13, to reports of a person who fell from a bridge.

The incident happened near Great Seabrook Farm, Cheddington.

The person was taken to hospital and Thames Valley Police are now investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information, please contact the police via the 101 number.