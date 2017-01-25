Community rallies to create garden in West Row

A meeting to kick off a project to create a community garden in West Row has been hailed a success.

The project, which has also won £1,000 of funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, is now ready to move forwards, but work has already begun on the 1.5 acre site in Jarman’s Lane on the airfield side of the village.

The site has been partially cleared, ready for volunteers to get to work

Trustee Roz Hamill said a meeting held on Saturday calling for ideas for the garden had been well attended and supportive.

She added: “We’re a not for profit organisation and are weighing up the pros and cons of becoming a registered charity.

“We want to get people out of the house to get involved. Whatever skill they’ve got, it doesn’t have to be professional, we just want them to get involved

“We want people with ideas as well. If people want to give money, so much the better, but if they’ve got tools they’re not using they can donate them.

“The slogan we’re hanging on to is ‘agricultural therapy’. We know there are people with special needs who need to go somewhere to do things, but that’s a long way down the line.”

They also hope to grow produce to raise funds.

The need now is for people to help finish clearing the site and to turn some old stables there into a base for people using the garden.

The work has already begun thanks to West Row councillor and Forest heath Council leader James Waters who after visiting sent his own men and machinery round the same day to clear undergrowth from the site, which was a Suffolk County Council ‘farm’ though it was too small to interest tenants.

To their surprise, as well as a stable block they knew about, they found another outbuilding under the ivy and brambles which Roz said they hope to patch the outbuilding up as a store shed while the stables are renovated.

Local firms have promised help ranging from the loan of a Portaloo to roofing work.

Anyone wanting to get involved should call Roz on 01638 715329.