Communities remember the Fallen on Remembrance Sunday: event times for Soham, Newmarket, Mildenhall and villages

Communities in Newmarket, Mildenhall, Soham, and villages across the area will be remembering the fallen in conflict during Remembrance Sunday commemorations this weekend.

In Newmarket wreaths will be laid at the war memorial by local organisations and individuals before the parade, organised by the town branch of the Royal British Legion, heads along the High Street at 1.45pm making its way to Tattersalls for a service of Remembrance after which refreshments will be served at the bowls club in The Avenue.

Earlier in the day at 9.45am Mildenhall will hold its wreath laying service at the war memorial followed by a service at St Mary’s Church at 10.45am.

In Exning, children from the village’s primary school and the Stepping Stones pre-school will take part in the wreath laying at the war memorial at 10.50am and Cheveley will remember its fallen when wreaths are laid at the village war memorial at 11am.

Soham will commemorate its war dead with a wreath laying at the town’s war memorial at 2.30pm.

A full report and pictures from the day’s commemorations will appear in the Journal next week.