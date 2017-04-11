Coins part of late-Roman hoard

Part of a Roman coin hoard and a medieval ornament have been declared treasure at separate inquests yesterday.

Ten silver Roman coins, found near Worlington in September 2015 by Steve Foster, brought the number of third century coins found at the location to 41 and are believed to be part of a late-Roman hoard, the Ipswich inquest heard.

The medieval ornament was found by Sam Smith near Bury St Edmunds last April and is gold with cloisonné enamel. Dr Anna Both from Suffolk County Council archaeology service said it would have been part of a larger object.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley also ruled that a gold coin found by Terry Marsh at Barham in July was not treasure. Dr Booth said it was produced in England centuries after the French coin it copied and bore ‘gibberish’ on the reverse instead of Latin.