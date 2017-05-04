Co-op’s charity cash bonanza helps good causes in Burwell, Newmarket and Ely

Charities from Newmarket, Burwell and Ely have shared in cash giveaway thanks to the Co-op Community Fund.

Cheques totalling £9,000 were presented to representatives from the Burwell Community Print Centre, Newmarket Open Door and Little Miracles, which has groups in Newmarket and Ely. The money had been raised through the Co-op’s National Scheme supported by shoppers in the Burwell and Newmarket stores.

“It is our way of giving back to our loyal members and their communities by providing funding to local good causes that they care about and who have been nominated to receive our support,” said Steve Smith, manager of Burwell’s North Street branch. There was also a £400 donation to cause of the month, the Burwell Skate Park and presentations to 12 local ‘ good eggs’ Mathew Pierson, Daniel Driver, Niall Chamberlain, Max Jamieson, Ruby Jinks, Robin Dyos, Ann Verny, Helen McMenamin-Smith, Rob Turner, Karen Kent, Megan Collingwood and Kathlee Das, who were recognised for their work in the community.