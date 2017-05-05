Clean sweep for Tories in Newmarket Mildenhall and Lakenheath wards

Votes have been counted and the results for the local wards for Suffolk County Council show a clean sweep for the Conservatives, who regained the Newmarket and Exning seat they lost to UKIP four years ago.
Two former Newmarket mayors will now be side by side at Shire Hall, with Robin Millar holding the Newmarket and Red Lodge seat he won in a by-election following the resignation of Lisa Chambers and Rachel Hood winning the Newmarket and Exning seat. In both wards Labour were the nearest challengers.
Colin Noble, who was leader of the county council held the Rowheath seat but the councillor with the highest number of votes in the local wards was Louis Busuttil who polled 1,405 in Mildenhall.
Results
Newmarket and Exning
Simon Cole, West Suffolk Independents 561
Rachel Hood, Conservative 909 (elected)
Dave Hudson, UKIP 252
Michael Jefferys, Labour 585
Martin Redbond, Liberal Democrat 136
Turnout: 31 per cent
Newmarket and Red Lodge
Andrew Appleby, West Suffolk Independents 273
Roger Dicker, UKIP 322
Andrew Gillett, Liberal Democrat 213
Robin Millar, Conservative 1,203 (elected)
Joy Uney, Labour 373
Turnout: 26 per cent
Mildenhall
Louis Busuttil, Conservative 1405 (elected)
David Chandler, Independent 423
Kevin Yarrow, Labour 317
Turnout: 30.7 per cent
Row Heath
Ralph Brownie,Liberal Democrat 164
Jack Fawbert, Labour 313
David Gathercole, Independent 383
Colin Noble, Conservative 1,362 (elected)
John Smith, Independent 379
Turnout: 32.5 per cent