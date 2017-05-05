Clean sweep for Tories in Newmarket Mildenhall and Lakenheath wards

Votes have been counted and the results for the local wards for Suffolk County Council show a clean sweep for the Conservatives, who regained the Newmarket and Exning seat they lost to UKIP four years ago.

Two former Newmarket mayors will now be side by side at Shire Hall, with Robin Millar holding the Newmarket and Red Lodge seat he won in a by-election following the resignation of Lisa Chambers and Rachel Hood winning the Newmarket and Exning seat. In both wards Labour were the nearest challengers.

Colin Noble, who was leader of the county council held the Rowheath seat but the councillor with the highest number of votes in the local wards was Louis Busuttil who polled 1,405 in Mildenhall.

Results

Newmarket and Exning

Simon Cole, West Suffolk Independents 561

Rachel Hood, Conservative 909 (elected)

Dave Hudson, UKIP 252

Michael Jefferys, Labour 585

Martin Redbond, Liberal Democrat 136

Turnout: 31 per cent

Newmarket and Red Lodge

Andrew Appleby, West Suffolk Independents 273

Roger Dicker, UKIP 322

Andrew Gillett, Liberal Democrat 213

Robin Millar, Conservative 1,203 (elected)

Joy Uney, Labour 373

Turnout: 26 per cent

Mildenhall

Louis Busuttil, Conservative 1405 (elected)

David Chandler, Independent 423

Kevin Yarrow, Labour 317

Turnout: 30.7 per cent

Row Heath

Ralph Brownie,Liberal Democrat 164

Jack Fawbert, Labour 313

David Gathercole, Independent 383

Colin Noble, Conservative 1,362 (elected)

John Smith, Independent 379

Turnout: 32.5 per cent