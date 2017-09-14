Chippenham’s ‘test match in a day’ runs in more than £10,000

A village cricket club has raised nearly £11,000 from a dusk to dawn tournament described as a test match in a day. Chippenham Cricket Club organised the event back in June setting out to raise money for its project to build a new pavilion, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which funds research into Type 1 diabetes.

The club wanted to support JDRF because members of three families involved with the fundraiser live with the challenge of Type 1 Diabetes. The match on June 18 began at 5am and saw 179 overs bowled before close of play at 9.30pm. Two teams of 12 players took part from Chippenham and from other clubs.