Chippenham forest school plants seeds of learning

Down in the woods near Chippenham children are getting a first-hand taste of the natural world .

The youngsters are pupils at Wildawood, a pre-school run completely outdoors and catering for children aged up to five.

And in this outdoor classroom they make mud pies, use tools, climb trees, go ‘fishing’ and pond dipping and ‘risk take’.

Melissa Murfet, who runs the Ofsted-registered school believes children who are confident, self-motivated and willing to ‘have a go’. become resilient learners.

“Come rain or shine at the end of every session it is always lovely to see happy, smiling children with muddy faces and lots to tell their grown ups about their time in the forest,” said Melissa.

Currently open five mornings a week, more information is available from the website at www.wildawood.co.uk