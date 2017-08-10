Cheveley pre-school may fold unless new committee members and fundraisers are found

A village pre-school is fighting to survive according to organisers and will fold unless it can find more volunteers to join its committee and help with fundraising.

Cheveley Acorns was established in 1991 and currently provides much-needed nursery places, catering for 25 children. But, according to parent and committee member Deborah Breacher, it is in a ‘dire’ situation and is in serious need of help.

“I recently moved to the village to find that the pre-school I was intending sending my daughter to was on the brink of closing – due to a lack of trustees and committee members.” she said.

“A number of emergency meetings had been called and held with little results in terms of new volunteers. We now have just enough volunteers but we are resting on a knife edge – one drop out from the committee and the preschool will be closed.”

The pre-school , which was rated good by Ofsted at its last inspection, has six trained staff members who look after the children but is run by a management committee and it is this which urgently needs more members.

“These could easily be retired people who have experience of business management, accounts or administration,” said Deborah .

“Our aim is to try to get a dedicated management and fundraising team in place so we could expand the services the pre-school offers . We have our annual meeting in October but we are making this appeal now so we hopefully we can get people interested in helping us before then so by that time we will know where we are going.”

If you can help, contact the pre-school on 01638 731004.