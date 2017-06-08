Chance to see spectacular Ousden garden

This weekend there is an opportunity to view one of the most spectacular gardens in Suffolk.

Created at Ousden House in Ousden by owners Alastair and Lavinia Robinson over 20 years, the garden now extends to 12 acres and is overflowing with interest and quality. Features include a rose garden and herbaceous borders, fountains in the Moat Garden, a lake, and imaginative design such as the crinkle-crankle yew hedges with views up to the elegant Grade II listed clock tower, which visitors can climb and which was once part of the stable block of the now-demolished Ousden Hall. It opened for the first time as part of the National Garden Scheme in 2015 and on Sunday will be welcoming visitors between 2pm and 5.30pm. Admission for adults is £6 with children free.