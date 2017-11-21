Chance for parents to find out more about Red Lodge’s new school at road show

Red Lodge’s new primary school is on schedule and the trust behind it is holding a roadshow event in the village tomorrow.

The Pines Primary School is being built at King’s Warren Business Park and the building contractors Morgan Sindall say it is on schedule to meet its planned September 2018 opening.

Meanwhile, the Chilford Hundred Education Trust (CHET) is holding a consultation survey on what local people want of the new school. It can be filled in online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/X2SF6DL

Or for more information, to see the site plans and meet CHET staff go along to The Pines and Pine Cones roadshow at Red Lodge Sports Pavillion between 1.30pm and 6.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

CHET is also having a recruitment event for staff and governors on Tuesday January 16 at The Meadow Primary School in Balsham.

The Pines, designed by Concertus Property and Design Consultants, will open as a one-form entry primary school with on-site childcare for two- to five-year-olds at the Pine Cones Pre-school.

Helena Marsh, CHET executive principal, said: “The opening of The Pines gives us a greater opportunity to have a significant impact on learning in the area.

“We are keen to listen to the school’s community to ensure that The Pines meets the needs of local residents and provides exceptional education. Meeting with families and children in the pre-opening phase is an important part of this.”

For more information visit www.thepinesprimary.co.uk