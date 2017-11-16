Champagne moment as Ely's new car park is opened

An extra 128 parking spaces near Ely rail station have been opened for motorists.

The new car park, which is called The Dock, is next to the former Strikes Bowling Alley and was given unanimous approval by the East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) planning committee at a meeting earlier this year.

It includes a raised pedestrian footpath with street lighting, linking the original Angel Drove car park to The Dock, making for a shorter and safer walk to the station.

Cllr Bill Hunt, chairman of the council’s asset development committee, said: “This addition will very positively impact on the lives of commuters; not only because they will have a better chance of getting a space, but also because this car park will be significantly cheaper than the station car park.

“We are thrilled to be able to open this car park and look forward to seeing residents making the most of it”.

At the official opening, Cllr Hunt was joined by Ely ward councillors Richard Hobbs and Lis Every.

And they presented the first customer, Mrs Sepi Modgham, from Chelmer Way in Ely, with a bottle of Champagne to mark the occasion.