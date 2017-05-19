Century old Mildenhall business is back under old ownership

A landmark on the Mildenhall business scene has been taken over once again by its former owner.

Bussens and Parkin, which has been in the town for 105 years is again owned by Ken and Carol Thompson from West Row. The contracts were signed yesterday evening.

Bussens and Parkin in about 1970.

The couple retired from the store three years ago after 14 years at the helm.

Ken, 69, who is actively running the company, said they decided to take the King Street business on again after lots of requests from local people.

Now the hardware store and builders’ merchant is offering kitchen, bathroom and bedroom supplies and a host more as Ken and his staff re-stock. It is also taking on white goods sales and offering some ‘exciting trade sales at very keen prices’. Ken is also looking for a new member of staff for the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom section.

Ken said: “I’ve been in business all my life and you miss the buzz. I’m still very active and Bussens is a bit special. I didn’t want to let Mildenhall down.”

How Bussens and Parkin looked in the early 1930s

Ken originally took on the business from Peter Spencer after a conversation during a round of golf and now he and Carol have stepped in when the previous owner decided to move on.

He is chairman of RAF Mildenhall’s British American committee, Mildenhall Social Club Trustees and active with Bury Golf Club.